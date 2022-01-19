US' CDC Adds 22 Countries To ‘avoid Travel’ List Amid COVID Surge, Check Out The Full List

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday moved nearly 22 nations into its highest-risk travel category as the country battled the deadly upsurge of the COVID-19 driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. It had moved only two nations to Level 4, or "very high" risk until last week. At least 22 additional nations were moved to the Level 3 category, which is considered a "high" risk for travel. Argentina and Australia were among the Level 4 risk nations that have maintained some of the strictest border controls during pandemics, CNN reports.

Level 4 risk category signifies a country with more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. The CDC advises all American travellers to avoid going to Level 4 countries. "Avoid travelling to Australia. If you must travel to Australia, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC's Australian travel warning read on Tuesday.

"Because of the current situation in Australia, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants." It would be the first time that the US has added Australia to the Level 4 warning list, making it one of 22 countries where US travellers are forbidden to travel including Argentina, Uruguay, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar. Last week, the US warned against travel to Canada. It's Level 4 warning includes Canada, the majority of European nations, and parts of Africa including South Africa, as well as cruise travel. The European countries on the list are:

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Iceland

• Ireland

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

The total 22 new destinations added to the highest risk list by the US at Level 4 are: