US CDC & FDA Say 'no Need For COVID Booster Shot' As Pfizer, Moderna Seek Nod For 3rd Jab

As 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, the US govt bodies - FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) issued a joint statement on Thursday, stating that "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time". In its statement, the US health bodies said that they are reviewing data and are prepared for booster doses if scientifically demonstrated to be needed. This comes on the same day pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have sought authorization for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

FDA & CDC: 'No need of booster dose at this time'

"FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary. This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data -- which can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively. We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the CDC and FDA said in the statement.

Pfizer & Moderna vaccine 91% effective

On Tuesday, a US study revealed that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 91% effective in fighting against the COVID-19 virus. 91% effectiveness will be seen after two weeks of the second jab. . The study also states that these vaccines can reduce the severity of symptoms and their duration in those who still get infected with it. On June 30, the research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and has shown the benefits of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for the first time, even on those who got still infected after immunization.

A total of 3,975 participants were chosen from eight different places in the US in order to perform this clinical study. At first, all the participants submitted their samples for COVID-19 testing on weekly basis for 17 weeks i.e., from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021. The result stated that only 5 %(204) participants have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, out of which, 156 were not vaccinated, 32 had indeterminate vaccine status and 16 were completely or partially vaccinated.

The presence of fever was reduced by 58% in those who still got infected and the need for bed during sickness was reduced by 60% only. From around nine to three days, the detection of the virus was decreased by 70%. Also, the virus becomes very less transmissible to others, after getting fully or partially vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. According to the study, the virus becomes 40% less detectable in the nose, in those people who get fully or partially vaccinated.