US CDC Calls Delta Variant 'different Kind Of Beast', Wants Mask Rule To Be Mandated Again

The Director of the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday called the hypervirulent delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 a ‘different beast’ as she urged Americans to continue wearing masks indoors. Protective face covering is an assured way to maximize protection, the CDC director told CBS in her televised remarks, adding that the new variant behind the rapid surge of the COVID-19 cases in the US is a “different kind of beast” to fight compared to the previous strains of the coronavirus. Furthermore, she warned that the Delta variant now makes up 83 per cent of sequenced samples in the United States.

“Where we were in May as we had a country that had mostly Alpha variant of this virus, only 1 percent of the sequence’s Virus was delta at the time.Here we are about 10 weeks later and most of what we're sequencing now is delta variant and delta is just a different kind of beast as we say,” director for US CDC Walensky said in a statement broadcasted earlier on July 28.

Multiple ‘concerning’ outbreaks

Labelling the situation across the United States as “dramatic”, the latter warned that there has been a significant increase in delta cases by 50 per cent for the week of July 3. “It is much more contagious, we knew that already,” she further stated. Several states in the US mandated the mask rule for indoor settings again as they said that the delta variant is “highly transmissible.” CDC reported multiple ‘concerning’ outbreaks in low vaccination states with a spike in the rate of hospitalization. The unvaccinated population is making up 99 per cent of all COVID-related fatalities, it said.

Several cases of the breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated White House officials have earlier in the month emerged. This includes a top aide for the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a daily briefing earlier this week. White House chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, while speaking to the State of the Union, said that the top US health officials were in discussion about bringing the mask mandate back. In at least 50 states and Washington DC, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise after briefly dipping due to a rigorous vaccination campaign. Los Angeles County and St Louis, Missouri, and several other states made that call and reinstated the indoor mask requirements.