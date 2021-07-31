US CDC Calls For Improved Response To COVID-19 Delta Variant, Says 'war Has Changed'

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on July 29 said that the war against COVID-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, and proposed mandatory vaccines for health workers and a return to universal masking. According to a CDC document, the variant, which was first detected in India and is now dominant across the globe, is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu. The CDC said that it can be passed on even by vaccinated people and may even cause more serious disease than earlier coronavirus strain.

The document, entitled ‘Improving communications around vaccine breakthrough and vaccine effectiveness’, said that the Delta variant required a new approach to help the public understand the danger, including making clear that unvaccinated people were more than 10 times more likely than those who are vaccinated to become seriously ill or die. "The immediate next step for the agency is to acknowledge the war has changed," it said.

"Improve communications around individual risk among vaccinated,” it added.

According to the document, recommended preventive measures included making vaccines mandatory for health care professionals to protect the vulnerable and a return to the universal wearing of face masks. The CDC said that the vaccinated people were less likely to become infected. However, it added that once they contracted such 'breakthrough infections' from Delta, they might be just as likely as the unvaccinated to pass the disease on to others.

Delta variant identified in 132 nations

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified the Delta variant of coronavirus in 132 countries, most of which have been witnessing a spike in their daily COVID-19 infections. According to the United Nations, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week from July 19 to July 25 was over 3.8 million, up by eight per cent from the previous week. Recently, WHO released new data that revealed a 'substantial' increase in cases in the United States of America and Western Pacific, with 30% and 25%, respectively.

Last week, Dr Rochelle P Walensky, the director of CDC, had called the Delta variant a different beast' stating that its spread was way more dramatic than the previous variants. “Where we were in May as we had a country that had mostly an Alpha variant of this virus, only one per cent of the sequence’s Virus was delta at the time. Here we are about 10 weeks later and most of what we're sequencing now is delta variant and delta is just a different kind of beast as we say,” Walensky said in a statement.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)