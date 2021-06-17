US CDC Classifies Delta And Five Other COVID-19 Variants As 'variant Of Concern'

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently classified the Delta, a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India, as a “variant of concern”. The US CDC has estimated that the coronavirus variant accounted for 9.9 per cent of cases in the United States as of June 5 and by June 13, it accounted for 10.3 per cent of cases. It said that the Delta variant has shown increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralisation by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorisation and potential reduction in neutralisation from sera after vaccination in lab tests.

The CDC said, “The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern. To date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States”.

CDC’s statement comes after US President Joe Biden and his Chief Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci warned that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is highly infectious, which is now the dominant strain in the UK. Biden also took to Twitter on June 8 to reiterate his call for vaccination as it is the “best way” to protect oneself. Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant as a “variant of interest”. The World Health Organization (WHO), on the other hand, had classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” on May 10.

Vaccines’ effectiveness against Delta variant

First detected in October, the Delta variant has now spread to at least 62 nations, WHO had said earlier this month. The Delta variant has also become dominant in the UK and accounts for at least 60% of new cases in Britain and is more prevalent than the Alpha strain (B.1.17). The B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in India has been determined to drive the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. It has now been dubbed as a ‘triple mutant’ variant considering that it split into three lineages.

Meanwhile, the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine provided 79 per cent protection against infection from the Delta variant, compared with 92 per cent against the Alpha variant, at least two weeks after the second dose. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, on the other hand, offered 60 per cent protection against the Delta variant compared with 73 per cent for the Alpha variant. The researchers said that the different efficacy rates may reflect that it takes longer to develop immunity with the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. However, they also cautioned it is not possible to directly compare the vaccines since they have been prioritized for different groups of people.

(With inputs from PTI)



