US CDC Considering Redefining What It Means To Be 'fully Vaccinated' Against COVID-19

Amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering redefining what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against the virus in a bid to inoculate a third dose of the vaccine. Last week, US top health official Dr Anthony Fauci said that such a change is “on the table and open for discussion”. Separately, he also went on to say that it is a bit of semantics, referring to the definition of “fully vaccinated” for the purpose of regulations or businesses that may require vaccination.

"But there's no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster," Fauci added.

According to CNN, Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he is not sure when the change will take place. However, he added that he believes people should not lose sight of the message that there is no doubt that if they want to be “optimally protected” they should get a booster.

Now, following Fauci’s remarks, the question of what it really means to be “fully vaccinated” as being fully inoculated in the US come with certain liberties. As per reports, for some adults, whether they fall under the definition of “fully vaccinated” dictates whether they can go to work. For some families, being fully inoculated allow them to travel out of the nation. And for some, being fully vaccinated is required to attend school in person.

But it is to mention that currently, the CDC's interim clinical considerations define "fully vaccinated" as having completed two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fauci warns of gigantic winter surge

Meanwhile, this comes amid a time when the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the United States. The nation has already recorded the first death by the new COVID-19 variant in Harris County, Texas. Fauci said in televised remarks on CNN’s "State of the Union” that Omicron, now ravaging across 89 countries in the world, will drive a record number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in the coming weeks. He also warned of a gigantic winter surge due to the variant's high transmissibility, as he expressed concerns about the strain’s ability to evade immune protection.

The World Health Organization [WHO] had earlier issued a statement warning that it expects a steep surge in the number of hospitalizations and deaths linked to the highly mutated and complex B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of concern. As the number of COVID-19 cases from a variant of concern increase globally, “we expect the number of hospitalised cases and even deaths to be reported,” said the WHO.

