US CDC Estimates Up To 2,05,000 COVID-19 Deaths By September 12

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on the United States, the country has reported more deaths related to COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world and moreover, the updated models forecast 20,000 more Americans could die in just next three weeks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report which predicts 187,000 to 205,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by September 12.

READ: US CDC Predicts 20,000 More Deaths Related To COVID-19 In Next Three Weeks

CDC forecasts more deaths in US

The CDC was reported to have said in a statement, "State- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week will likely increase over the next four weeks in Minnesota and may decrease in 13 jurisdictions".

According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard, the total numbers of virus cases in the US stood at 5,621,035 and the death cases have risen to 175,350. Both figures account for highest numbers of cases and fatalities in the world.

Several state administrations and health professionals have raised their concerns over the coronavirus situation in the United States and have advised people against visiting crowded places and instead, practice social distancing while wearing facemask at public spaces.

READ: CDC Study Suggests Inmates Should Have Been Tested In Mass

According to reports, some states appear to be reaching peak of COVID-19, others including the Midwest are flashing more concerns. The CDC has said that a new surge of casualties due to coronavirus infections is likely to be reported from Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington. These also include some states that had started reporting progress in the COVID-19 cases. However, there has been a dramatic increase since then.

Amid spiking death toll and infections in the country, US President Donald Trump has said that “blanket shutdown” is “not a viable long-term strategy” to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. As the contagion is tightening its grip in the country, Trump has opposed the shutting down of the economy to achieve a “temporary reduction” in COVID-19 cases because according to him that has already been done in the beginning.

READ: CDC: Virus Deaths Coming Down, Vigilance Required

READ: COVID-19: CDC Reports Reveal Racial Disparity Among Children Hospitalised In US

Image: AP