US CDC Not Releasing COVID-19 Data Over Fears Of Misinterpretation: Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been gathering data on hospitalisations for COVID-19 in the United States. However, the public health agency has only published a small amount of the data that it has been collecting. The agency has not been releasing the whole data as they fear that the data regarding the vaccines might be misinterpreted by the people, The New York Times reported.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, stressed that the agency has been slow to release the different streams of data as it is not yet "ready for prime time" and added that their priority to collect data is to ensure that the data is "accurate and actionable," as per the New York Times report.

Nordlund acknowledged that another reason for not revealing all the data is the fear that people might misinterpret the data as the vaccines being ineffective. Furthermore, she pointed out that the data represents only 10% of the population of the United States. However, she noted that the CDC relied on the same level of sampling data to track influenza in the United States over the years.

CDC publishes a small amount of data

The data that has been collected but not made public is about hospitalisations with a breakup by age, race and vaccination status. The CDC even published data on the effectiveness of boosters in adults, however, they did not reveal the data that included a population between 18 to 49 years, as per the news report.

Several people who were aware of the data told The New York Times that the agency has published a small amount of data even after two years of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Daniel Jernigan, the agency's deputy director for public health science and surveillance, pointed out that the pandemic showed that the data systems at the CDC are outdated and added that the scientists at the agency are trying to modernise the systems that would help in eliminating the lag in data.

Greater risk of misinterpreting data with less information: Jessica Malaty Rivera

Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist and a part of the team that ran Covid Tracking Project, an independent effort that compiled data on the pandemic until March 2021, insisted that a detailed analysis "builds trust" and presents a "clear picture" of an ongoing situation, The New York Times reported.

Rivera added that people are at greater risk of misinterpreting the data with less information rather than sharing the data with proper science and communication. Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert and adviser to the Food and Drug Administration, called for presenting the data and called the Israeli data to make booster recommendations for Americans as "less than ideal".

