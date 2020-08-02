US CDC Predicts 20,000 More Deaths Related To COVID-19 In Next Three Weeks

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on the United States, the country has reported more deaths related to COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world and moreover, the updated models forecast 20,000 more Americans could die in just next three weeks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report which predicts 168,000 to 182,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by August 22. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting the US, it has caused at least 154, 449 deaths and the total infections have now surpassed over 4.6 million as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

CDC said in a statement, “This week’s national ensemble forecast predicts that weekly reports of new COVID-19 deaths may increase over the next month, with 5,000 to 11,000 new deaths reported during the week ending August 22. The ensemble forecast predicts that 168,000 to 182,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by August 22.”

Several state administrations and health professionals have raised their concerns over the coronavirus situation in the United States and have advised people against visiting crowded places and instead, practice social distancing while wearing facemask at public spaces. According to reports, some states appear to be reaching its peak of COVID-19, others including the Midwest are flashing more concerns.

The CDC has said that new surge of casualties due to coronavirus infections is likely to be reported from Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington. These also include some states that had started reporting progress in the COVID-19 cases. However, there has been a dramatic increase since then.

Donald Trump opposes ‘blanket shutdown’

Amid spiking death toll and infections in the country, US President Donald Trump has said that “blanket shutdown” is “not a viable long-term strategy” to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. As the contagion is tightening its grip in the country, Trump has opposed the shutting down of the economy to achieve a “temporary reduction” in COVID-19 cases because according to him that has already been done in the beginning.

At the press briefing on July 30, Donald Trump proposed the “path forward” scientifically would be to protect the more vulnerable individuals in the society while also paving the way for the ones with lower risk to gradually return to work and to school with suitable precautions. Now, with months into the coronavirus contagion, Trump has reiterated that ‘permanent shutdown’ would no longer be the answer. The main purpose of a nationwide shutdown, according to the US President is to flatten the curve of novel coronavirus and the development of treatments and therapies. This, Trump said has been achieved by the US government.

Image: AP