US: CDC Requests Justice Department To Appeal Against Verdict Ending Mask Mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States has recently stated that it has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue a legal appeal against the current verdict that invalidated the Biden administration's mask mandate for indoor public transit settings.

According to a media release from the CDC, “CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings. See full CDC statement: https://t.co/xY9YcSlSxr — CDC (@CDCgov) April 20, 2022

Officials on Wednesday said that the Justice Department is filing an appeal to reverse a judge's decision to repeal the federal mask rule on flights, trains, and transport hubs, Associated Press reported. The statement of the officials came only minutes after the CDC requested the Justice Department to appeal a federal judge's ruling in Florida earlier this week.

A US District Judge decided on Monday that the transportation mask rule has been 'unlawful', ordering the Transportation Security Administration to halt implementation of the regulation while the case is being investigated.

CDC continues to urge passengers to wear masks for indoor public transit situations

Recently, the CDC has extended the mask mandate, which was supposed to expire on Monday, until May 3, to give experts more time to research the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of infections in the United States. However, the court's judgment on Monday placed that decision on hold.

Furthermore, the CDC noted that it will continue to examine public health circumstances to decide whether or not a mandate is still required. It believes the requirement is "a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health," according to the release. For all indoor public transit situations, the CDC urged the passengers to wear masks.

In addition to this, according to Associated Press, Anthony Coley, Justice Department spokesperson, said on Wednesday night that the appeal has been filed "in light of today's assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health".

Following a winter spike caused by the omicron strain that resulted in a record number of hospitalisations, the US has experienced a major decline in the viral spread in recent months, prompting most states and localities to abandon mask restrictions.

