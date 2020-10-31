Last Updated:

US CDC Sets Protocols For 'phased Resumption' Of Cruises In 'Conditional Sailing Order'

US CDC issued a framework that will have a phased approach for the responsible operation of the passenger cruises

The US Federal health officials, on October 30, said in a statement that large cruise ships can resume sailing in the US waters again. Based on a series of mandatory requirements listed out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ships can go again in the waters although not immediately, adhering to health safety protocols for safe operation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order that will have a phased approach for the responsible operation of the passenger cruises. 

“The Order establishes a framework of actionable items for the cruise line industry to follow so they can resume passenger operations with an emphasis on preventing the further spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships,” CDC said in a statement. The new framework applies to all passenger operations on cruise ships. The capacity of the cruise vessels has been slashed to at least 250 passengers, which is subject to US jurisdiction, due to the coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships overseas.

“Cruise ship travel facilitates and amplifies transmission of COVID-19—even when ships sail at reduced passenger capacities,” CDC said.

Therefore, operations on reduced capacity provide pathways for the vessels to sail with safety. "It will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live,” says CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D.

In its conditional sailing order to protect crew, passengers, and communities, CDC further mentioned that ''phased resumption of the cruise ship would mean simulated voyages to test cruise ship operators' ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk.” All passengers will have to mandatorily get tested, and adhere to quarantine and isolation accordingly. “Social distancing requirements to protect crew members while they build the laboratory capacity needed to test crew and future passengers is needed," the CDC said.

Voyages limited to 7 days

The cruise can voyage only up to seven days and the passengers onboard were advised to follow the social distancing even while eating. Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel said in the release that the cruise lines have been given a pathway to systematically demonstrate their ability to sail while keeping passengers safe. CDC ordered cruise ships to stop sailing to US ports due to several outbreaks in mid-March. However, despite the orders to resume sails, many major cruise lines have decided to go against this decision including Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean that cancelled voyages until November end.

