US CDC Suggests Booster Shots For All Adults 6 Months After 2nd Dose Amid Omicron Concerns

Amid rising concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) announced the urgency of COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday stating that every adult in the nation should now obtain the additional injection. According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, CDC is reinforcing its advice for US adults to get a booster dose six months after the second dosage of Pfizer/or BioNTech's Moderna's vaccine, or two months after the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In an official statement from CDC, Walensky said, “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”

The new variant has highlighted the importance of vaccination: CDC director

The recent outbreak of the new coronavirus Omicron strain, according to Walensky, has underlined the necessity of immunisation as well as other preventative measures. Earlier, the CDC recommended that persons aged 50 and up, as well as those aged 18 and up who are in long-term care, should obtain a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster, but now CDC has advised the booster shots for every adult, CNN reported.

Further, the CDC director went on to say that initial data from South Africa suggests that the Omicron version is being transmitted more widely, and experts in the United States and throughout the world are testing vaccine efficacy for this variety. People should be inoculated and take a test if they feel unwell, she added.

The statement further reads, “I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” She even urged to inoculate their children and teenagers, because robust immunity will certainly protect them from a serious illness. While concluding her statement, she stated that in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, people must use effective preventative techniques.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization designated the new coronavirus variant, which was originally discovered in South Africa, as a source of concern on Friday, citing the possibility that it is more transmissible and deadly. Local physicians and officials, on the other hand, have stated that the recorded instances are minor. Cases have been verified in a number of countries, prompting some governments to prohibit travel with southern African countries in order to halt the spread of the new strain.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)