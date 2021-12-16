US: CDC To Reportedly Limit Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Amid Concerns Over Rare Blood Clot

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking to work towards limiting the use of the Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine due to chronic blood clot concerns as the vaccine experts will meet to discuss the situation on Thursday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will analyse the new data showing an increase in the rate of blood clot concerns reported in patients who received a dose of the vaccine since April.

Although complications are still uncommon, nine American women have died as a result of blood clots caused by the inoculation, and the risk of clots in persons who received it has increased since April, according to the Washington Post. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that approximately one woman in every 100,000 aged between 30 to 49 reported clot problems after receiving a J&J vaccine. According to the report, the uncommon blood clot problem usually affects young and middle-aged women. The panel will decide on whether to provide a fresh recommendation about the use of the vaccine following Thursday's meeting.

Decision subject to CDC's review

The report also stated that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was anticipated to vote on limiting the use of J&J's initial and booster shots or making a preferential recommendation for other vaccines, according to New York Post. Any decision would be subject to review by the CDC, which was allegedly asking state health departments to assess how reliant they were on the injection.

Jake Sargent, J&J spokesperson stated that they are committed to understanding and communicating all known hazards, including uncommon incidents of the blood clot syndrome, and firmly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of this rare event, according to New York Post. CDC says that only roughly 17 million J&J vaccine doses have been distributed in the United States, compared to over 470 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

WHO on J&J vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO), on the other hand, said last week on Friday that governments may explore implementing one or two rounds of the J&J vaccine. The agency explained in their new recommendations that the one-dose regimen is currently approved under the Emergency Use Listing Procedure.

Image: AP