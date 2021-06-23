US CDC To Review 'relatively Few' Cases Of Myocarditis Post MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

US will investigate the cases wherein the young individuals who received the mRNA vaccine later went on to develop myocarditis-like symptoms. A meeting will be convened by a panel of top health experts from across the United States health agencies to probe and analyze in detail the “relatively few” reports of myocarditis in young recipients of the messenger RNA-based jabs. A meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to discuss the issue was supposed to be held June 18 but was postponed until June 23-25 after President Joe Biden signed a new law making the Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.

US CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) has alerted the prominent health care professionals to gather more research on the causes of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults mostly after the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. According to reports, the US has also been monitoring the VAERS and the VSD for cases of myocarditis which are being reported more in males more than females.

CDC has stated that the symptoms typically Strat appearing within 3 days of the first shot of the mRNA vaccine. However, the health agency said on its website that this must not deter anyone from getting vaccinated as these cases are far fewer per million population. The health body recommended everyone aged 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the disease itself has more severe consequences, at times life threatening.

In 'vast majority' of cases, symptoms go away on its own: CDC

As for the small percentage of cases where people reported mild chest pain or other signs of possible heart inflammation, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing that for the “vast majority” of cases, the symptoms went away on their own. By June 22, more than 300 cases of heart inflammation have been documented among the millions of teens and young adults who have received one of the vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer, Walensky confirmed to the reporters. "These cases are rare, and the vast majority have fully resolved with rest and supportive care,” Walensky said, adding that most cases were detected within a week of the second dose among the young men.

"Over 20 million adolescents and young adults [have been] vaccinated in the United States,” she further stressed, citing relatively fewer cases of myocarditis among the larger inoculated population. The group will conduct the latest research and safety data and a possible link between the vaccine and heart inflammation without changing the COVID-19 vaccination recommendations.