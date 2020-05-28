US: CDC Warns Against Rise In Cannibalistic Rats Amid Lockdown

The United States is having a tough time dealing with 2020 as months pass by and much bigger problems emerge concerning the north American country. After being affected by coronavirus and murder hornets, the United States is now facing cannibal rodent problem recording a spike in cannibalistic rats who are finding it difficult to arrange food for themselves due to coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, rats are turning on each other as there is a shortage of food available for rodents due to decreasing human activity, especially in dense commercial areas.

"Jurisdictions have closed or limited service at restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Rodents rely on the food and waste generated by these establishments. Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas. Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food," The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on May 21.

First-hand account

As per reports, a New York subway worker encountered the rodent menace first-hand when he went underground for inspection of the railway line. The railway engineer told the press that when he went to check a railway line in the tunnel he saw around 40-50 rats scrawling upon each other which he says he has never encountered in the past. He said that he has seen rats inside the tunnel before but never more than 2-3 rats at a time who immediately scramble upon noticing a human.

But this time it was different as they not only were in large numbers but attacked the man after he flashed his torch upon them. He said that around 20-30 rats tried to climb up on him and bit his neck before he quickly ran towards the exit while swiping off most of them from his jacket. The problem arose due to a lack of rubbishes around the city, which was prevalent before the coronavirus lockdown.

(Image Credit: AP)

