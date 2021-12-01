US: CDS To Tighten Testing Requirements For Foreign Travellers Amid Omicron Scare

In an attempt to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is seeking to strengthen testing standards for international passengers coming to the United States. A new rule would also make it mandatory for all international air travellers arriving in the US to provide a negative test from within one day, rather than the three days currently allowed for vaccinated travellers. "As we learn more about the omicron variant, the CDC is planning to change the existing global testing order for travel. A revised rule would reduce the timeframe for necessary testing for all foreign travellers to one day before departure to the United States," a CDC spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Hill.

However, the agency did not specify when the change would go into effect. The decision comes as President Joe Biden-led US administration is considering a wide range of approaches to deal with the new COVID variant, despite the fact that much about its potential threat remains unclear. Travel from several southern African countries has already been restricted by the administration. Meanwhile, on Thursday, December 2, President Biden is expected to deliver more information on a plan to combat the virus, reported the American newspaper.

CDS to bring in revised post-arrival guidelines for travellers

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, November 30, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated that the agency will also be bringing in new guidelines for post-arrival in the US including additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantine. The CDS rule in place already outlines that foreign travellers should get themselves tested within 3 to 5 days of their arrival. According to Walensky, the CDC is increasing testing to look for the new variant at four major international airports. These include New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Newark, reported the outlet.

Earlier Dr Anthony Fauci, a top US medical expert, stated the US is working closely with South Africa to understand more about the variant's molecular makeup before determining the harm the new COVID strain poses. "At present, we are talking about the warning sign that this could be a problem, but we don't know exactly," he was quoted as saying by CNN on November 27. It should be mentioned here that the Omicron variant has been categorised as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The strain has also alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative