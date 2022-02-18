US: CENTCOM Chief Gen Kenneth McKenzie Raises Concern Over Presence Of ISIS In Afghanistan

On December 17, US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Kenneth McKenzie expressed alarm over the Islamic State's (ISIS) foothold in Afghanistan. McKenzie stated in an interview shared on Facebook by the US Central Command - Dari/Pashto that America is still figuring out what is going to happen since the Taliban took power, according to Tolo News.

"ISIS concerns us in Afghanistan. We know that the Taliban are no friends, particularly of ISIS and in fact over the past couple of years, they have occasionally under-taken operations against ISIS," McKenzie stated in the interview.

He went on to say that he believes what is forming in Afghanistan is ungoverned and under-governed zones, which have historically been hotbeds for ISIS. He also added that it is well known that ISIS wants to carry out external strikes, specifically against the United States. According to Tolo News, the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, has warned that the re-emergence of international terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS poses a threat to not only Afghanistan but the entire region.

"We pay in our work particular attention to our southern borders. Afghanistan remains a long-term ongoing source of danger, given the unfolding socio-economic and humanitarian disaster stemming from the country, as well as the terrorist threat and the risk of drug trafficking. That is all increasing," Zas stated, Tolo News reported.

Taliban refutes claims of foreign troops presence in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Taliban Defence Ministry has disputed claims that foreign troops are present in Afghanistan. These allegations are false. "We deny these reports. We assure all the people that the security forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready to fight the terrorists. There are no terrorists in Afghanistan," claimed the ministry's spokesman, Inayatullah Khwarazami in an official statement.

The rebel group is committed to eliminating links with all terrorist groups in the region, based on the Doha deal made between the Taliban and Washington on February 29, 2020. Moreover, in recent days, US military and government officials have revealed remarkable levels of collaboration between American evacuation planners in Afghanistan and the Taliban. According to reports, the US utilised the insurgent organisation to escort Americans through chaotic events in Kabul and to airport gates for departure.

