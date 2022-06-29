US CENTCOM Kills Leader Of Al-Qaeda-aligned Group Hurras Al-Din In Syria

United States Central Command on Tuesday killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, the terrorist leader of Al-Queda-linked group Hurras al-Din Syria with a "kinetic strike" in Syria. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that its troops "conducted a kinetic strike in Idlib province, Syria, on June 27, targeting and killing Abu Hamzah al Yemeni.” Al Yemeni was "a senior leader of Hurras al Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist organisation,” CENTCOM said. He was travelling to an unidentified location when he was tracked on a motorcycle and the US coalition troops launched an airstrike on the target, neutralising the senior terrorist leader.

"Violent extremist organisations, including Al Qaeda-aligned organisations such as Hurras al Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies," CENTCOM said in its statement. "Al Qaeda-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria," the military added.

Two rockets struck Hurras al-Din Syria’s leader

An initial review of the airstrike indicated that there were no civilian casualties. Syrian Civil Defence organization tweeted that Hurras al-Din Syria’s leader was killed while transiting the region on a motorcycle at midnight. Two rockets struck his position. His body has been transported to a forensics lab in Idlib city. Hurras al-Din, the terrorist group prominent in Syria has been a threat to the US and allies, the US military's Central Command said in a statement. “The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens our partners, and innocent civilians around the world," it further added.

Credit: USCENTCOM

Al Yemeni"s killing comes just ten days after US coalition forces captured a senior leader of ISIS Hani Ahmed Al Kurdi in northwestern Syria during a military raid in Aleppo province. Operation Inherent Resolve said Al Kurdi was an experienced bomb maker and facilitator. “Coalition forces will continue to hunt the remnants of ISIS (or Daesh) wherever they hide to ensure their enduring defeat,” US Army’s Operation Inherent Resolve stressed.

ISIS gained prominence in the region in June 2014 by conquering large parts of Iraq and Syria and defeating the US-trained Iraqi military. United States special forces adopted a “limited liability, limited risk” strategy to defeat ISIS with the cooperation of the Iraqi and Syrian forces for conducting the ground operations and providing the central effort—ranging from critical air power to combat operations.