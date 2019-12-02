US CEOs' Jet Perks Add Millions Of Dollars To Corporate Tax Bills: Report

CEOs of about 500 companies in the US have been reported taking frequent trips on private jets through their perks in a time when the US corporate jet use approaches pre-financial crisis levels. As per reports, many investors are being kept in the dark about the true cost of the perk. The estimated median value of that flying climbed 11 percent in 2018 to $107,286 from $96,532 in 2017, according to the latest available figures from compensation research firm Equilar Inc. The figures have risen by is up 27 percent from $84,636 in 2007. It is claimed that the companies rather calculate the expenses as a business class seat on a commercial flight rather than the actual bills forging the taxable income and expenses for executives.

Companies deduct full costs for business flights

As a result, the companies pay for anything from family vacations to trips to major sports events or a commute from a distant family home, with significantly higher tax bills because of lost deductions. The US Internal Revenue Service has limited a company’s deductions on personal aircraft use to the estimated valuation of the executives’ flights. This, in turn, reduces companies' long list of tax for the time the jets are used for personal trips, including pilots’ salaries, maintenance costs, insurance, aircraft depreciation, and finance charges. In fact, companies usually can deduct the full cost of these expenses when planes are used for business flights.

US Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't ask for the deductions

Ruth Wimer, a tax expert, and partner at law firm Winston & Strawn LLP in Washington told the media that US President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated deductions on two kinds of flights. They are for trips taken purely for business entertainment - such as a CEO taking clients to a golf tournament - and an executive’s use of a corporate jet to commute to work from his home, the expert said. As the US Securities and Exchange Commission does not require disclosure of such lost deductions, investors are none the wiser. According to U.S. Federal Aviation Administration data, the US business jet operations are on track to top 4.5 million arrivals and departures in 2019, the highest since 2007.

