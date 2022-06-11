US Chargé D’affaires Says 'IPMDA Will Contribute To Peace & Stability In Indo-Pacific'

US chargé d’ affaires Patricia Lacina visited New Delhi on Friday to celebrate 246 years of US independence and commemorate the 75th anniversary of US-India diplomatic relations. The event was held in the presence of Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra and US Consul General Joel Reifman.

While addressing the 246th Anniversary of the United States of America and 75 years of US-India diplomatic relations, Lacina said, “I am honoured to stand here beside (Foreign Secretary) Kwatra in recognition of the strength of the US-India ties as we mark this milestone in our bilateral relationship.”

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the US diplomat said, “In Tokyo, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, along with other Indo-Pacific leaders, inaugurated the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that presented a transformative new vision for economies and companies throughout the region, one that will ensure that open and rules-based markets will continue to sustain a rising wave of prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Along with our QUAD partners, the United States and India will collaborate closely in the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) which will make a vital contribution to the peace, stability, and prosperity so important to the greater good of the Indo-Pacific community.”

“Across the United States, Americans will come together to celebrate our independence with food, family, and fireworks, and renew our commitment to the values that shaped the founding of our country – equality, self-governance, and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The United States and India, the world’s oldest and largest democracies, share these values, which form the bedrock of our relationship,” the US diplomat added.

Lacina said that both the US and India unitedly tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“When President Biden and Prime Minister Modi met in Tokyo last month, they renewed our countries’ commitment to a bilateral relationship rooted in a shared tradition of democracy and equal opportunity for all citizens. From fighting the climate crisis to leading the global pandemic response, to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, the United States and India are collaborating across nearly every field of endeavour to improve the lives of our peoples and contribute to the global good. Our partnership at 75 demonstrates how vital the US-India cooperation has been in realising a more prosperous, free, connected, and secure world, and how much potential there is for our partnership to grow further,” she said.

“Our relationship far transcends our government-to-government engagement. The deep bonds between our peoples are the sinew that binds us together. From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Boston, and Mumbai to New York, our companies, students, entrepreneurs and civil society grow ever more closely linked to the great benefit of our countries. There is no more compelling example of these bonds than the way in which India’s own independence movement inspired Dr Martin Luther King and the US civil rights movement,” the US chargé d’ affaires added.

Lacina also visited the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics on Thursday. She held a dinner with women leaders at the Taj Falaknuma. On Friday, she travelled to the Mitr Clinic, India’s first comprehensive clinic for the transgender community, which is also supported by USAID.