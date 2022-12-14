US Charges 5 Russians & 2 Americans For Conspiring To Get Info For Russia’s Defence Sector

The United States Justice Department on Tuesday unsealed a 16-count indictment document in the Brooklyn Federal Court, charging five Russian nationals, including a suspected Federal Security Service (FSB) officer and two American nationals with conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement and money laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government. The document alleged that the defendants conspired to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from US-based companies for Russia’s defence sector and also to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition which was in violation of the new US sanctions imposed earlier in the year.

The document released the names of the defendants as “Yevgeniy Grinin, 44, of Moscow; Aleksey Ippolitov, 57, of Moscow; Boris Livshits, 52, of St. Petersburg; Svetlana Skvortsova, 41, of Moscow; Vadim Konoshchenok, 48, of St. Petersburg; Alexey Brayman, 35, of New Hampshire; and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, of New Jersey”. According to the US Justice Department statement, they have been “charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States as to the enforcement of export controls and economic sanctions; conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA); smuggling; and failure to comply with the Automated Export System relating to the transportation of electronics.” According to the indictment, the defendants unlawfully purchased and exported highly sensitive and heavily regulated electronic components, some of which can be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing and other military applications.

The defendants were affiliated with Serniya Engineering and Sertal LLC, Moscow-based companies that operate under the direction of Russian intelligence services to procure advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment for Russia’s military industrial complex and research and development sector. Serniya and Sertal operated a vast network of shell companies and bank accounts throughout the world, including in the United States, that were used in furtherance of the scheme to conceal the involvement of the Russian government and the true identity(s) of Russian end users of U.S.-origin equipment. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of Commerce (DOC) Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) levied sanctions against Serniya, Sertal, and several companies used in the scheme, as well as multiple individuals affiliated with the network, including defendant Yevgeniy Grinin, calling them “instrumental to the Russian Federation’s war machine.”

What activities were the defendants involved in and which ones have been apprehended?

The statement said that Konoshchenok was arrested in Estonia on December 6 and will undergo extradition proceedings to the US. On the other hand, Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits and Svetlana Skvortsova remain at large. The two Americans charged, Brayman and Yermolenko have also been arrested. As alleged in the indictment, Ippolitov received requests from Russian end users and relayed them to Grinin and Skvortsova, who were both employees of Sertal. Grinin and Skvortsova secured funding and shipping routes for the transactions, and tasked Livshits with procuring the items from U.S. companies.

Livshits, a former resident of Brooklyn, New York, opened and controlled a variety of shell companies and associated bank accounts in the New York City area, which he used to route shipments and layer financial transactions in furtherance of the scheme, including in coordination with Konoshchenok, Brayman and Yermolenko. Konoshchenok would ship or physically smuggle US origin items from Estonia to Russia, including dual-use electronics, military-grade tactical ammunition and other export-controlled items.

Following Konoshchenok’s arrest, Estonian authorities searched a warehouse held in the name of Konoshchenok’s son and recovered approximately 375 pounds worth of ammunition. Based in the United States, Brayman and Yermolenko would fabricate shipping documents and invoices, repackaging and reshipping items to intermediate destinations around the world — including to Konoshchenok in Estonia — before eventually arriving in Russia. Yermolenko and Brayman also helped Livshits set up and manage dozens of shell companies and corresponding bank accounts throughout the U.S. that were used in the scheme. If convicted of bank fraud or bank fraud conspiracy, the defendants face a maximum of 30 years in prison. A US federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.