US Charges Four Iranian Nationals With Plot To Kidnap Journalist Openly Critical Of Tehran

Four Iranian nationals were indicted on July 13 on charges of plotting to abduct a journalist in New York and smuggle her out of the United States to the Islamic Republic, the Justice Department said in a statement. US-based journalist, activist and an open critic of the Iranian government, Masih Alinejad even confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that she was a target of the plot alleged by the US agency. She shared a clip of her standing by her window with a police car in the street outside on social media. Alinejad said, “I am grateful to the FBI for foiling the Islamic Republic of Iran's Intelligence Ministry's plot to kidnap me.”

"This plot was orchestrated under Rouhani," she added, referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Alinejad founded the ‘My Stealthy Freedom’ movement that encourages women to remove their hijabs. US Justice Department on Tuesday named the four Iranian nations - Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, aka Vezerat Salimi and Haj Ali, 50; Mahmoud Khazein, 42; Kiya Sadeghi, 35; and Omid Noori, 45 which include one Iranian intelligence official and other officers working under him.

The government also said that all four of them live in Iran. Additionally, the fifth co-conspirator in California is accused of financing the alleged operation. The Justice Department also stated in the indictment that the intelligence officers had first tried in 2018 to force relatives of their kidnap target and referred to only as Victim-1 to convince her to a third country to be arrested and then brought to Iran for imprisonment. The indicted persons then moved on to surveilling the victim and other members of her household in Brooklyn, New York “on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021," the Justice Department's statement said.

‘Every person in the US must be free’

In a statement, Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Lesko for the Justice Department’s National Security Division said, “Every person in the United States must be free from harassment, threats and physical harm by foreign powers...Through this indictment, we bring to light one such pernicious plot to harm an American citizen who was exercising their First Amendment rights, and we commit ourselves to bring the defendants to justice.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York said, “As alleged, four of the defendants monitored and planned to kidnap a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime’s autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim’s fate would have been uncertain at best.”

