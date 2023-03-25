US Charges Russian National Sergey Cherkasov For Being RIS Spy, Committing Frauds

The United States charged Russian national Sergey Cherkasov for allegedly aiding Russian intelligence and partaking in visa and bank fraud crimes in the US, as per a statement issued by the Department of Justice on Friday. Cherkasov, who is currently in Brazilian custody, was operating as an illegal Russian spy under the alias of Victor Muller Ferreira.

"Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 37, a national of the Russian Federation who operated as an ‘Illegal’ agent for a Russian Intelligence Service ("RIS") under the Brazilian alias of Victor Muller Ferreira, was charged today for acting as an agent of a foreign power, visa fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and other charges stemming from his illegal activities in the United States," the document read.



According to the Justice Department, Cherkasov moved to Brazil in the year 2010, after which he soon began "acting as an Illegal agent in 2012 in Brazil using the Ferreira name". The 37-year-old gained a US student visa in 2017 and started attending university in the Western nation. While the name of the university has not been revealed, it is located in the District of Columbia.

Russia files documents for Cherkasov's extradition

In the years 2021 and 2022, he allegedly "further made connections to persons of interest in the United States and maintained communications with his RIS handlers" and sent "information about US foreign policy" as Russian intel. He was apprehended in Brazil in April 2022 on the charges of assuming a fake identity. Later in the year, he was given a prison sentence of 15 years for the fraud, TASS reported.

The United States, through the document, claims that Russia had filed documents for the extradition of Cherkasov in September 2022 on the allegation that he was involved in drug trafficking in his homeland. But the veracity of the scenario remains unclear, as the US speculates that it might have just been a way to bring Cherkasov home.