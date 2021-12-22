US: Chicago To Demand Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination In Public Places Amid Omicron Surge

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Tuesday that restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor places in Chicago will need confirmation of coronavirus vaccination as the Omicron variant continues to spread. She stated that the regulation would go into effect on January 3 and will apply to places where food and beverages are served, including sports and entertainment arenas and fitness centres.

Lightfoot explained that the action is required due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations, Chicago is reporting an average of more than 1,700 new COVID cases every day, up from around 300 just a few weeks ago, as per the reports of AP News. She stressed that she has not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. She also advised people to be vaccinated, claiming that it is the only way for life to return to normalcy and the best way to preserve lives.

60 Chicago citizens are hospitalised each day with COVID

Mayor's office announced that more than 60 Chicago citizens are hospitalised each day with COVID, with an average of ten people dying from the disease and unvaccinated people accounting for the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in Chicago. The omicron variant is responsible for a large portion of the rise, raising concerns about a winter spike. Omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week.

Mayor Lightfoot also stated that unvaccinated staff in restaurants, bars and gyms would be subject to weekly testing, but consumers would not be subject to testing, according to AP News. However, houses of worship, elementary and secondary schools, supermarkets, and office or residential structures are exempt from the requirement. The Mayor warned that municipal inspectors will be on the lookout for businesses that are not in compliance with the rule.

Much is unknown about the omicron variant

Also, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stated on Monday that beginning in mid-January, many indoor companies will demand evidence of vaccination for employees and consumers. According to AP News, it is already mandatory in New York and San Francisco. Much is unknown about the Omicron variant, such as whether it produces more or less severe illness. Early research suggests that those who have been vaccinated will need a booster shot to have the highest chance of avoiding the infection from the Omicron variant.

