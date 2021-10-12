US Chief Of Naval Operations Lauds India's Contribution To Global Security

US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday lauded New Delhi's effort in maintaining a long and remarkable record of contributing to global security. The statement from Admiral Gilday came after he held extensive talks with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday. It is worth noting that Admiral Gilday is on a five-day visit to India from October 11 to 15.

Taking this to Twitter, the US Chief of Naval Operations wrote, "India has a long and distinguished record of contributing to global security. I look forward to my engagements here in India."

Thank you Admiral Singh and the @indiannavy for hosting me during my visit to India. We are committed to operationalizing our #USIndiaDefense partnership, including through enhanced information-sharing, regional security, and exercising at sea together. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7HrGl9xBEZ — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) October 12, 2021

According to the statement released by the Indian Navy, both the Admirals focused their talks on boosting overall bilateral maritime security cooperation. Also, they stressed on the growing Chinese muscle-flexing in key waterways including, in the Indo-Pacific. "A range of issues including the regional security scenario, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and ways to further expand bilateral maritime cooperation figured in the talks," said a Navy official. On Tuesday, Admiral Gilday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

"It was an honour to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and attend the ceremonial Guard of Honor in India," US Admiral said on Tuesday.

India and US ink strategic defence pact

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief. Admiral Gilday is also scheduled to embark on the USN Carrier Strike Group off the East Coast of India along with an Indian delegation. The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In June 2016, the US had designated India a 'Major Defence Partner'. The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation. The two sides also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

