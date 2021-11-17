US, China Agree To Ease Restrictions Against Journalists; Extend Their Visas

The United States and China have announced that they will ease visa restrictions on journalists in a move that is being deemed as “progress” amidst their escalating geopolitical rivalry. Last year, Beijing withdrew press credentials of more than 10 journalists working at American newspapers in a tit-for-tat move that saw the US dramatically slashing the number of journalists working there. Notably, the announcement came just a day after the presidents of both countries held a virtual summit, but a release by the White House clarified that the visa issue wasn’t brought to the discussion table.

Under the new rules, both countries will extend the validity of journalist visas from the current three months to one year, according to a report by CNN. In addendum, both China and America would also make the visas eligible for multiple entries allowing reporters to travel internationally. “The People's Republic of China has committed to allowing American journalists who are already in the country to freely depart and return, which they had previously been unable to do," a State Department official told media reporters on Tuesday. "We plan to facilitate similar treatment,” he added.

Biden holds candid talks with Xi Jinping

As the much-anticipated 'candid' summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place virtually on Tuesday, some memes also started doing rounds on social media. Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, also shared a funny post on Twitter that has left netizens in splits. He shared an image where Biden and Jinping were seen waving to each other during their virtual summit. "When you feel foolish waving on a video call but, hey, at least the other guy’s doing it too," read the caption of the post.

"Such moves are exceedingly dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt," he was quoted as saying by the news agency. According to the Chinese President, three principles must be maintained for the two countries to get along in the new era. He said that the first and foremost thing is mutual respect - both countries must accept each other's social systems and development routes, as well as their main interests and major concerns, and their rights to progress, he said. The second point is peaceful coexistence, a boundary must be drawn between no dispute and no confrontation on both sides. Third, a collaboration that benefits both countries. He also stated that the world is large enough for the two countries to prosper individually as well as collectively.

Image: Pixabay/AP