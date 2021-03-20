US-China Talks Conclude In Alaska After Heated Spar; Blinken Says Beijing Was 'defensive'

The first high-level session of talks between the US and China that witnessed a fiery start in Alaska, concluded on Friday with national security adviser Jake Sullivan describing the meeting as 'tough and direct'. On the other hand, State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the talks made the Chinese 'defensive'.

"We certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China's actions in Xinjiang, with regard to Hong Kong, Tibet, increasingly Taiwan, as well as actions it is taking in cyberspace," Blinken told reporters after the last session wrapped on Friday. READ | US says it 'does not seek conflict' with China, welcomes 'stiff competition'

"It's no surprise that when we raised those issues clearly and directly, we got a defensive response. But we were also able to have a very candid conversation over these many hours on an expansive agenda," he added.

The US had two priorities: laying out US and international concerns about China's behaviour and conveying the Biden administration's positions, said Blinken.

"We expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that's exactly what we had. We had the opportunity to lay out our priorities and intentions and hear from the Chinese side their priorities and intentions," said Sullivan.

In the meeting between Blinken and Sullivan with China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi, the Chinese officials rebutted the "deep concerns" expressed by Washington, about some of Beijing's actions, and instead vociferously criticized the US, the state of its democracy and domestic racial tensions, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he was 'proud' of Blinken over the blistering exchange between the two sides. The President's endorsement of Blinken's remarks sends a strong signal to the Chinese, that the tone struck at the Alaska meeting is fully backed by the Biden administration.

Despite highlighting concerns with China, the US officials however repeatedly stressed that they are and willing to work with China on areas of mutual interest. "Of course, on issues ranging from Iran to Afghanistan, through the normal diplomatic channels, we'll continue to work with China on the way going forward," Sullivan said.

United States, China spar in first face-to-face meeting

The first high-level meeting between the Biden administration and China in Alaska saw a bitter war of words between US and Chinese officials, indicating the deep divide between the two sides despite the change in administration.

Meanwhile, China reiterated hopes that the US will not underestimate Beijing's determination to "defend its territory".

"We have reiterated to the United States once again sovereignty and territory are principle issues. On these issues, we hope the United States is not going to underestimate China's determination to defend its territory, to defend its people, and maintain its righteous interests," Wang said during a press conference on Friday.

Yang also told reporters that many major differences still remain between the US and China. "The strategic dialogue is direct, frank, and constructive... but there are so many major differences sitting between the two sides," Yang said.

(With inputs from ANI)