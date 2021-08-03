US-China Tit-for-tat Sanctions Pave Way For 'parallel Tech Universe', Explain Analysts

Recent tit-for-tat sanctions from Beijing and Washington have created a parallel tech universe, with China looking for more ways to achieve self-sufficiency in critical sectors. While the United States continues to blacklist dozens of Chinese companies, Beijing, on the other hand, is increasingly imposing its own sanctions on US organisations and individuals it accuses of meddling in China’s internal affairs. China has even passed a law designed to counter foreign sanctions, allowing Beijing to seize assets and deny visas to individuals who are involved in sanctions against Chinese interests.

Alex Capri, a Singapore-based research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation, an economics think tank, told DW media outlet that as it is predicted that the US will continue to impose sanctions and export controls on Chinese companies, some experts believe that the result could now be a world with parallel systems. Capri said that due to the recent sanctions, global value chains will become fragmented and companies or state actors will find themselves trying to figure out how to go from one day to the next. Additionally, he added that export bans will force the Chinese government and companies to accelerate the process of localisation and self-reliance.

China expected to have greater tech advancement under sanctions

According to the media outlet, analysts believe that in a decade, China will have made greater technological advancement under the US sanctions. They said that companies are now rushing to fill the demand that the US firms can no longer supply, and Chinese firms have to reinvent only certain wheels, with many simply working to recreate technologies that already exist. Analyst Dan Wang reportedly said that the United States should not expect China’s leading technology companies to stay behind for long.

Further, Capri said that the burden of localising supply chains isn’t just on Chinese companies. He said that if the US implements a complete ban on imports from Xinjiang, or requires American companies sourcing from the region to provide proof that their products are not made by forced labour, they will also have to reconsider restructuring supply chains. Capri said that the US would have to start looking at localisation and producing closer to their markets as the world is at the beginning of a “completely new era”.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that last month, the US added 23 Chinese companies to an economic blacklist, including 14 companies that have allegedly enabled Beijing's oppression of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province. China, on the other hand, responded by imposing sanctions on several US individuals and organizations, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Human Rights Watch's China director, Sophie Richardson. Analysts believe that the US sanctions have forced Chinese tech companies to stop relying on the US as a supplier of key component parts. Analysts say that Washington is trying to prevent China from expanding its model of "techno-authoritarianism," with which, for example, technology is used to increase surveillance.

(Image: AP)

