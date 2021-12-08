US: Chris Cuomo's Upcoming Book 'Deep Denial' Dropped By Publisher After CNN Controversy

In another embarrassment for former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was recently fired from CNN, for helping his brother in a sexual harassment case, has dropped by the publication Harper Collins to publish his most touted book. According to a report by Daily Mail, Chris Cuomo's book Deep Denial was about to release by January next year. As per Cuomo, his book was based on the analysis of the Trump era and the way he had handled the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from criticising the former US President, his book has also focused on the topic- how America could fix itself.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, the publication-- which is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House-- released a statement on Tuesday in which it confirmed the dropping of Cuomo's book due to the allegations levelled against him and the recent decision of the America based broadcast. However, neither the former anchor nor the publication has cleared whether he has given any advance payment to the latter. William Morrow, a spokesperson for the HarperCollins imprint, told The Times, "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book." However, he refused to share more details about the decision.

Know the recent controversy

Recently, the 51-year-old journalist was fired by the news channel - CNN after it reportedly found new information about his support to his brother, who has been facing charges of sexual harassment when he was the Governor of New York. According to CNN, the channel has found the "new twist" in the case, resulting in his immediate firing. On Tuesday, news agency Sputnik said that the former anchor has decided to drag the news channel in the court. The media report claimed he has demanded $18 million from the channel.

According to the New York Post sources, the famous anchor had signed a four-year work contract with the American broadcast last year. As per the contract, he was supposed to be paid $6 million annually. Apart from demanding $18 million, the 51-year-old journalist plan to seek hefty compensation from CNN. On the other hand, another source in the channel told NYP that CNN has no intention to pay a single penny to the anchor. "The channel has no intention of paying Chris Cuomo a penny". If he gets a settlement, there would be an uproar", Sputnik quoted the NYP source as saying.

Image: Instagram