US CIA Director Says Around 100 Officers, Family Have Been Sickened By Havana Syndrome

The US CIA Director William Bruns on July 22 said that around 100 CIA officers and family members are among about 200 US officials and kin sickened by ‘Havana Syndrome”. While speaking in a National Public Radio interview, Burns said that he bolstered his agency’s efforts to determine the cause of the syndrome and what is responsible. He even went on to confirm that among other steps, he had tapped a senior officer who once led the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head a task force investigating the syndrome.

The Havana Syndrome is a series of unexplained medical symptoms among US diplomats stationed across the world. It was first reported by the US media who informed that the Havana Syndrome was initially experienced by State Department personnel stationed in Cuba beginning in late 2016. Since then, US diplomats and other officials stationed around the world have experienced similar symptoms.

Amid reports of US diplomats experiencing a mysterious set of ailments that include migraines and dizziness, Burns informed that he had tripled the size of the medical team involved in the investigation. He said that the agency also had shortened from eight weeks to two weeks the time that CIA-affiliated people must wait for admission to Walter Reed national military medical centre.

“It’s a profound obligation, I think, of any leader to take care of your people and that is what I am determined to do,” Burns told NPR.

CIA chief suspects Russian plot

Moreover, the CIA Director went on to note that a US National Academy Science panel in December found that a plausible theory was that “directed energy” beams caused the syndrome. He also said that there was a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome was intentionally caused, and Russia could be responsible. Burns said that he was withholding definitive conclusions pending further investigation. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, as per Russian media.

Meanwhile, on July 17, US officials had informed that the Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria. The symptoms among these diplomats are similar to the ones first reported by US diplomats and spies in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017. According to the officials, more than 20 new cases were being looked at by medical teams at the State Department and elsewhere, including the Pentagon and CIA.

(Image: AP)