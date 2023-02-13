US Citizen Detained In Jordan Goes On Hunger Strike To Seek Freedom

A detained American citizen, Bassem Awadallah, in Jordan has been calling on the US government to demand his return to the United States and has launched a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment, as per a CNN report. Awadallah's hunger strike comes after Siamak Namazi, an American, was wrongfully detained in Iran in 2015. He went on a seven-day hunger strike in an attempt to urge US President Joe Biden to push for his release.

Awadallah, who holds a dual US-Jordanian citizen, has been arrested in April 2021. He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of incitement against the state. Further, he has also been charged with sedition in connection with Jordanian authorities which was alleged by Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein. Awadallah's representative had called these charges “fabricated,” however, Hamzah has denied the allegations.

Awadallah is on 'Hunger Strike'

International and local organisations have reported incidents of torture in detention centres in Jordan, as per a State Department report in 2020. Even Awadallah’s representatives have also shared their concerns about him being tortured.

"He has been subjected to 'physical, psychological and emotional torture' while detained in Jordan and has spent his entire 22-month detention in solitary confinement," read the statement released by Awadallah’s representatives.

Awadallah, a former Jordan finance minister, has gone on a hunger strike to seek attention to his “unjust imprisonment” and has urged both, the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers in Congress to advocate his freedom," said US lawyer Michael Sullivan. Further, he added that the US administration should take initiative on the matter and clear to King Abdullah and his government that "continued support depends on Jordan’s commitment to human rights especially when it concerns the rights of U.S. citizens".

“It is our hope that the new Republican leadership of the House of Representatives will seek answers from the Biden Administration on what steps are being taken to secure Bassem’s release,” said the US lawyer Sullivan while talking about the Awadallah's hunger strike. Earlier, Sullivan also shared that his client, Awadallah, had been held in solitary confinement for almost more than a hundred days. He said his client’s meetings with his Jordanian lawyer almost always occurred in the presence of prosecutors.