US City Dedicates June 25 As 'The Art Of Living Day' To Unleash Power Of Yoga, Meditation

Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, conducted a mega wisdom and meditation event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis, United States, on June 25. The event brought together thousands of people from different walks of life to take the message of 'peace' to every corner of their communities.

Recognising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's commitment towards promoting a violence-free society through educational programs that teaches meditation and yoga, the mayor of the City of Carmel in Indiana, James Brainard, has proclaimed June 25 as 'The Art of Living Day.' Brainard has invited all the citizens of Carmel to 'duly note this occasion.'

In an official statement, Brainard said, "Sri Sri Ravishankar and Art of Living Foundation is committed to promoting stress and violence-free society through educational programs. He is a leader in meditation and founder of the Art of Living Foundation. It's volunteer-based with the goal of fostering a one-world family and a closer community."

Glimpses of event at Scottish Rite Cathedral

On Twitter, Sri Sri Ravishankar shared images of the mega wisdom and meditation event in Indianapolis and wrote, "Spirituality is discovering the sacred place within and embracing the transformation. An evening of wisdom and meditation at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis, IN."

(Image Tweeted by @SriSri)

(Image Tweeted by @SriSri)

Know about the Art of Living Foundation

The Art of Living Foundation is a nonprofit humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Currently, it's operating in over 180 countries. Through public events and educational programmes, the foundation has had a profound impact on countless lives worldwide. Through educational programs that teach yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Foundation have played a crucial role in creating positive transformations in individuals' well-being and the overall community.