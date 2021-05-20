US Civil Rights Leader Hails India, Says 'land Of Mahatma Gandhi' Will Win Against COVID

The prominent United States Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson on May 19 said that the entire world is praying for India and its people as the nation tackles the crippling second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based leader exuded confidence that the country of Mahatma Gandhi will emerge victorious against the global health crisis. As per reports, he was in Washington to urge US President Joe Biden’s administration to share 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca to India. At a news conference, the prominent American civil rights activist said that he has flagged the issue in front of both Biden and US vice president Kamala Harris.

"The whole world today prays for India," he said, expressing his solidarity with the people of India in a conference that was reportedly addressed by several Indian American community leaders. Rev Jackson also called for elevating finds for Indians as well as other nations who are severely impacted by the COVID-19 wave. "We should ask for more vaccination for the world. We need respirators, medicines and vaccines right now," he said.

In response, significant Indian-American community leader Dr Bharat Barai thanked Rev Jackson for his initiative and said, “Vaccination is the right thing to do and is the most important thing to do. This will not only save lives but also prevent the economy from collapsing.” Further, the chairman of the National Council of Asian Indian Associations Sunil Singh also said that India needs coronavirus jabs. He said, “We need vaccines now or never. India handled the first COVID attack last year very well. It has helped 80 countries across the world.”

“Now India is in need, and the entire world has come forward to help India. We need more vaccines, and we need them now. Please help us now,” Singh added while noting that the community organizations in the Washington DC region have sent at least 130 oxygen concentrators to India.

'India Is Major Priority': US

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden administration’s point-person for the global pandemic response of the country has said that no decision has yet been made regarding 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that the American government will share. However, Gayle Smith, the United States state department's coordinator for global COVID-19 response and Health security called India a “major priority” for Washington considering the dramatic surge of coronavirus infections during the second wave of the pandemic.

Smith also noted that United States’ response to the pandemic had begun with Biden’s announcement of the country sharing 80 million vaccines, including 20 million doses from its own stocks along with 60 million doses of AstraZeneca.

IMAGE: AP/PTI