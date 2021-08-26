US Claims It Airlifted Civilians To Kabul Airport Via Helicopters Amid Security Threat

US military helicopters airlifted people from outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport to inside the airport's premises on Tuesday, 24 August, Hank Taylor, the US Joint Staff's deputy director for regional operations, informed.

This is the third time the Pentagon has confirmed that US troops have used helicopters to transport persons from outside the airport gates to the airport for evacuation in Kabul.

'Saving lives a chief priority': John Kirby

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said a group of around 20 people were flown to the airport by helicopter, but he did not provide any further details about the operation.

"The emphasis will always be lives," Kirby told reporters during a Pentagon conference on Wednesday. "As we get closer to the end, there will be some equipment and systems that we will probably take with us as we leave ... but lives will always be the chief priority throughout this entire process," he continued. On being asked if that referred to lives of all nationalities, Kirby said: "Lives will always be the priority throughout this process."

Confirming the operation, Taylor informed that the 20 people who were flown into the airport reached there safely and were preparing to be evacuated.

"Last night during the period of darkness, there was an operation to be able to go out and safely evacuate evacuees back into Kabul, they were at HKIA, and they are safely there preparing to be evacuated," Taylor said.

Kabul airport evacuation

According to Taylor, the US military and its allies had evacuated 19,000 people in 24 hours. "Since the US and coalition forces began the evacuation to date, approximately 88,000 have safely departed from Afghanistan. Every 39 minutes yesterday a plane departed Kabul airport," he said adding that a total of 90 flights left Kabul airport. He said that "more than 10,000 passengers are currently awaiting departure" at the airport.

Since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital on 15 August, completing a shocking rout of the US-backed Afghan government and military, the USA has been coordinating the evacuation with the Taliban, who have agreed not to attack Americans as part of a 2020 agreement with the erstwhile Trump administration. Since 14 August, the United States has evacuated or assisted in the evacuation of around 37,000 people.