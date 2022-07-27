US Claims Its Readiness To Give 'robust Response' To Potential Nuclear Test By North Korea

Amid the growing threat of potential nuclear test by North Korea, the United States claimed that it is ready to respond to any such provocation along with its allies. John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, stated the US is quite sure that North Korea could be prepared to undertake a nuclear test anytime soon.

"I won't speculate about the timing here, or what that could look like. We are obviously going to watch very closely for any possibility of nuclear test and be ready to give a robust reaction in concert with allies and partners," he told reporters, the TASS news agency reported.

The officials of the US and South Korea have been claiming for months that Pyongyang has completed its preparation for its seventh nuclear test. Earlier in June, a senior US diplomat warned that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time, and that Washington's response to such a provocation would be made in "extremely close" collaboration with its Asian allies. Meanwhile, South Korean Unification Minister, Kwon Young-se anticipated that the Kim Jong-un regime could conduct the test on Wednesday, July 27 - the anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

North Korea ramped up its missile tests in recent months

According to media reports, North Korea has tested several short- to long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May this year. So far this year, North Korea has conducted as many as 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. According to some experts, North Korea will most likely utilise the nuclear test to develop warheads for tactical nuclear weapons aimed at targets in South Korea.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017.

Image: AP