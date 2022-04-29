Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the NATO military alliance have soared tremendously. Reacting to the speculations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that the United States had not received any formal notification from both countries. He said that the US is still awaiting formal decisions from Sweden and Finland about whether to join NATO in the buildup to an alliance summit in June. "It’s under very active consideration by both countries. There’s a NATO summit, as you know very well, coming up soon, so I would anticipate that we’ll hear more about that by the time of the summit," Blinken said in response to a question on the matter during a hearing of the House Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

Earlier this week, citing Nordic media, The Guardian reported that Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit simultaneous membership applications to NATO as early as the middle of next month. Quoting Finland Premier Sanna Marin, the report said that the leader could announce her formal decision in the next few weeks. It said that the Finish Minister is willing to complete the application process at the maximum pace. Notably, Finland is a Northern European nation bordering Sweden, Norway and Russia. It shares a nearly 1,300 km border with Russia.

While Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the country needs to be prepared for all kinds of action from Moscow and added the Russia-Ukraine war changed the security requirement. On the other hand, Kremlin warned both countries to face repercussions. It cautioned both countries that Moscow would be forced to restore military balance by strengthening its defences in the Baltic region. According to Kremlin, it could deploy nuclear weapons, "if the two nations decide to join the US-led military alliance."

What is NATO?

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance between 27 European countries, two North American countries, and one Eurasian country. The organisation implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on April 4, 1949. In 1949, there were 12 founding members of the Alliance: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. The other member countries are: Greece and Turkey (1952), Germany (1955), Spain (1982), the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (2004), Albania and Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017) and North Macedonia (2020).

According to NATO, it is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations. These are carried out under the collective defence clause of NATO's founding treaty - Article 5 of the Washington Treaty or under a United Nations mandate, alone or in cooperation with other countries and international organisations.

Image: AP