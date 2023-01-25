US Classified Files Discovered At Mike Pence's Residence; Lawyers Call National Archives

A dozen documents marked as classified were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week and those classified documents have been turned over to the FBI, said Mike Pence's lawyer, reported CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched an investigation into how the classified documents ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana.

However, there is not any clarity on what the US-classified documents are related to or their level of sensitivity or classification. But Mike Pence's team notified congressional leaders and relevant committees on Tuesday about the discovery of these sensitive documents, reported CNN. As per the BBC report, here is the timeline of these sensitive documents that have surfaced so far:

Timeline of the discovery of US classified files 2 November 2022 The first batch of classified documents was found at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank that President Joe Biden founded in Washington DC. 20 December 2022 The second batch of records was found in the garage of Joe Biden's Wilmington home. 12 January 2023 Document found in a storage space at Biden's Wilmington home. 19 January 2023 FBI agents come to Mike Pence's Indiana home to collect files. 20 January 2023 Department of Justice investigators discovered six more classified documents during a 13-hour search of Biden's home in Delaware.

US Classified docs at Mike Pence's residence

The Classified files were discovered at Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana by his lawyer after the revelations about sensitive files found in President Joe Biden’s private office and residence, said a source to CNN. The discovery of these files comes after Pence has repeatedly claimed that No classified documents were in his possession. However, Pence’s lawyer immediately informed the National Archives, said the sources and the Archives followed the protocol by informing the Justice Department. In a letter that was sent to the National Archives was obtained by CNN in which Pence’s representative to the Archives Greg Jacob wrote that a “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were inadvertently boxed and transported to the vice president’s home.