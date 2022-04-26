A US-based climate activist Wynn Bruce succumbed to his injuries after he set himself ablaze outside US Supreme Court in Washington. According to US Metropolitan Police Department, Bruce died on Saturday even after he was airlifted to hospital following the incident outside the apex court. The eminent eco-activist hailing from Boulder, Colorado ignited himself around 6:30 pm (local time) on the plaza outside the court building, according to state police.

According to the Metropolitan police, Bruce did not leave a manifesto or note explaining the cause of death. However, he recently edited a Facebook post from 2020, where he included a fire emoji and the date of his death.

A Buddhist priest and climate scientist Dr K. Kritee from Boulder told the New York Post that Bruce's death was an "act of compassion." Recalling Bruce's time at the Sangha (Buddhist community) where they prayed together, she added "this was not a suicide. This is a deeply fearless act tor compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis." While the community is piecing together for information, Dr Kritee informed Bruce had been planning this for "at least one year."

I'm still grieving and unable to take any media requests for interviews. I do want to share this statement by myself and other Buddhists teachers in Boulder area. #WynnBruce, rest up brother. I will share more when the time is right. https://t.co/Gxdn15fxYf — Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 25, 2022

This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for atleast one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved. https://t.co/bHoRaLK6Fr — Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 24, 2022

'Climate grief and despair'

Supreme Court police have initiated a probe to understand the motive that drove Bruce to self-immolate himself, as reported by the NY Post. Dr Kritee in an interview with New York Times tried to figure out Bruce's intention saying that "people having driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair." The incident reminds all of David Buckel, a prominent gay rights lawyer, and environmentalist who set himself on fatal fire in New York. "Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels and many die early deaths as a result- my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves," he had written in a note, as quoted by The Guardian.

In 2019, Arnav Gupta of Bethesda, Maryland self-immolated himself outside the White House. He died shortly after due to his injuries.

Climate change is an overarching issue that environment experts have flagged innumerable times so far. The recent flood in Africa is one glaring example of the increasing impacts of climate change stemming from global warming. According to the World Weather Attribution (WWA) network of scientists, climate change has made southeastern Africa more prone to heavy and frequent rains.

(Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash)