US Climate Envoy John Kerry Relaunches Trans-Atlantic Cooperation With EU

In the wake of US President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change, a special envoy for climate John Kerry on March 9 relaunched trans-Atlantic cooperation with the European Union. According to the Associated Press, Kerry travelled to Brussels and was welcomed by the EU Commission vice president in charge of climate action, Frans Timmermans. The two leaders discussed the next UN climate summit, which will be taking place in Glasgow in November, and Kerry also held talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen along with other EU officials during a weekly commission meeting on trans-Atlantic climate action.

During his meeting with EU officials, the US special envoy insisted the partnership should “even be stronger now”. He said, "We face an extraordinary crisis because the science is screaming at us, the evidence grows by the year. Last year, again, the hottest year in history. ... So this is a crisis, the climate crisis. But it’s also a moment of the greatest opportunity that we’ve had since perhaps the industrial revolution”. READ | AP-NORC poll: Pandemic still weakening US wallets

Further, the former US Secretary of State added, “We have no better partners than our friends here in Europe and the EU, it is important for us to align ourselves now, which is what we will discuss today because no one country can resolve this crisis. It will take every country”.

US-hosted climate summit in April

Earlier, Biden and von der Leyen have said that fighting global warming is among their highest priorities. To curb climate change, the United States rejoined the Paris climate accord, which commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The European Union leaders have also reached a hard-fought deal in December to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

While the Biden administration has yet to announce a new national 2030 target for cutting the US fossil fuel emissions, the European Union, on the other hand, wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming and has already pledged to reach climate neutrality by mid-century as part of its European Green Deal action plan. During his visit to Brussels, Kerry said that Paris does not alone get the job done and further added that according to the scientists, this decade - 2020 to 2030 - must be the decade of action. Additionally, apart from discussing the UN Climate Summit, the US special envoy even planned to discuss preparations for a US-hosted climate leaders summit on April 22-23.

(Image: AP)