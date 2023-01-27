US 'closely Monitoring' Situation Along India-China Border Following Clashes: State Dept

The US has stated that it is carefully observing the situation involving the border face-off between India and China and that it is relieved that at least in December, both countries appeared to have disengaged.

“We are closely monitoring the situation broadly regarding border clashes but we are glad to hear that at least in December both sides (India and China) appeared to have disengaged,” said US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday.

Patel said that Washington is relieved that things are calm on both sides in response to a question from the media at the regular briefing.“Washington is relieved that the situation on both sides is calm,” he said.

“India, in a number of domains including trade cooperation, security cooperation, and technological cooperation has been a great partner to the US,” the US Principal Deputy spokesperson further emphasized.

LAC face-off with China

Notably, the 2020 border conflict in Ladakh has continued to be the key point of contention between the two parties. The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border regions has also been the subject of numerous diplomatic and military level meetings between India and China since April 2020.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong recently advised Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat that both nations should take a stand high and look far in order to view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective. Weidong further described the situation on the China-India border as "stable at the moment."

“The situation at the border is currently stable, both India and China should implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two nations, and also strengthen communication, " the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in an official statement.

India has emphasized time and time again that the border situation must be stable for bilateral relations to be normal, and that if China undermines the peace and tranquility in border regions, it will worsen such relations.

(With agency inputs)