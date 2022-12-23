US 'closely Tracking' China's Military Activities Amid Ongoing Moscow-Beijing Joint Drills

The US is closely tracking the Russia-China joint drills in the East China Sea, as per a report from Sputnik. "Alongside our Allies and partners, we are closely tracking the military activities of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, as well as the ongoing Russia-China exercise in the East China Sea," read a statement from US' Indo-Pacific Command. The military drills started on December 21 and they will continue until December 27. The statement added that the US opposes any military pressure or coercion on its allies.

Why is the East China sea important? The East China Sea is a crucial area because it is a major trade route that handles a significant volume of trade each year. According to estimates from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the East China Sea handles approximately 15% of global maritime trade, or around $1 trillion in trade value annually. It is a key region for international trade, as it connects the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean and the rest of Asia. The sea is bordered by several major economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, which are all major trading partners and contribute significantly to the volume of trade that passes through the region.

Crucial Ports and underwater sea cables

The East China Sea is home to several major ports, including Shanghai, Ningbo, and Qingdao in China, and Yokohama, Nagoya, and Osaka in Japan, which handle a significant volume of containerized cargo and other types of trade. The East China Sea also boasts a number of important underwater sea cables that play a critical role in the global telecommunications and internet infrastructure. Sea cables are used to transmit data and connect the world's telecommunications and internet networks, and the East China Sea is home to several major sea cables that serve the Indo-Pacific region.

Asia-America Gateway (AAG) passes through the East China Sea. It connects Southeast Asia to the United States and was completed in 2010. The AAG sea cable has a total length of approximately 20,000 kilometers and passes through the East China Sea, connecting major cities such as Hong Kong, Manila, and Los Angeles. Japan-US Cable Network (JUCN) also passes through the East China Sea. It connects Japan to the United States and was completed in 2010 as well. The JUCN sea cable has a total length of approximately 10,000 kilometers and passes through the East China Sea, connecting major cities such as Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Shippinglane for oil and LNG

Most importantly, the East China Sea is a highway for transportation of oil and liquified natural gas (LNG). According to estimates from the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), the East China Sea handles approximately 10% of global seaborne oil trade, or around 10 million barrels of oil per day, and around 20% of global seaborne LNG trade, or around 30 million metric tons per year. That is 10% of global seaborne oil trade and 20% of global seaborne LNG trade. There is a reason US presidents since 2008 have been talking about pivoting to Asia.