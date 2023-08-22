A man who was stranded on Cay Sal, a small and deserted island in the Bahamas, for three days, was successfully rescued on Friday. As stated in an official press release, the United States (US) Coast Guard observed a "disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal."

Cay Sal is a diminutive island situated within the Cay Sal Bank, positioned between Florida, Cuba, and The Bahamas. An aerial team located the individual, identified as a 64-year-old Bahamian citizen, on the island. They delivered provisions such as nourishment, water, and a radio to establish a means of communication.

The individual informed the crew that he had been marooned for a period of three days due to his vessel encountering a malfunction during his journey, as indicated in the statement.

The team from the US Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark was dispatched to recover him, and subsequently, he was handed over to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in a state of "good health," according to authorities.

The Coast Guard stated that its aircraft typically conduct patrols over the Florida Straits, encompassing Cay Sal. This is the reason officials were able to spot the red flare that the individual ignited as a distress signal for assistance.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, said. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

Australian man rescued after two months at sea

In a comparable occurrence, just last month, an Australian sailor along with his companion dog were successfully saved following a challenging two-month ordeal of being adrift in the expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella faced a situation of being marooned in the expansive Pacific Ocean, brought about by turbulent seas that caused damage to their vessel and rendered its electronic systems inoperative. Following their rescue, the sailor shared that they managed to endure the adversity by relying on rainwater for hydration and sustenance from consuming raw fish.