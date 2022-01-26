US Coast Guard Searching For 39 Individuals After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast

After the boat capsized off the coast of Florida several days ago, on Tuesday, the US Coast Guard started searching for 39 people who went missing. As per the reports of AP News, the boat is believed to be used for human smuggling and it was on its way from the Bahamas. Maritime security agency announced that a Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a guy hanging to the boat 72 kilometres east of Fort Pierce.

The person who was rescued stated that he and 39 other people left the Bahamas island of Bimini on Saturday night. He said that the boat collapsed due to high winds and that no one was carrying life jackets. The survivor was taken to the hospital with signs of dehydration and sun exposure, according to AP News. The Coast Guard is investigating a possible human smuggling case.

A cold front passed through the area late Saturday

Officials announced on Twitter that they are searching over a 218-kilometre area by air and water stretching from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet. It is believed that a cold front that passed through the area late Saturday, brought the stormy weather and is the reason why the boat capsized. Tommy Sewell, who is a local bonefishing guide stated that on Sunday and Monday, there were 20-mph winds and heavy rain squalls.

Migrants have traditionally used the Bahamas' islands as a stopover on their way to Florida and the United States. They usually try to take advantage of weather breaks to make the passage, but the vessels are sometimes dangerously overloaded and prone to capsizing. Thousands of people have been killed over the years. The Coast Guard guards the waters of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas, according to AP News.

Navigating the Florida Straits is extremely risky

In the meanwhile, on Friday, the Coast Guard discovered 88 Haitians on a sail freighter west of Great Inagua, Bahamas. Last weekend, Coast Guard said that navigating the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages is extremely risky and can result in loss of life, according to AP News. Back in July, the Coast Guard rescued 13 people after their boat overturned off the coast of Key West in Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa approached. The survivors stated that they had left Cuba with 22 passengers on board.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP