US: Coast Guard's Dramatic Rescue Operation Saving 7 From Lightning-hit Boat Earns Praise

Seven people who were taking part in a fishing tournament and having fun in their boat in Clearwater, Florida were 'literally' taken by shock when the lightning strike their boat. However, luckily, all of them were rescued by the US coast guards.

The video shared by the US Coast Guard Southeast on their Twitter account depicts how the lightning struck the boat and the dramatic rescue operation by the US Coast Guard (USGC) that followed. According to US Coast Guard Southeast, USCG Air station Clearwater rescued 7 people after their boat was hit by lightning. The incident took place 100 miles offshore of Florida's Tampa Bay.

#BREAKING USCG Air Station Clearwater rescued 7 people after their boat was hit by lighting 100 mil offshore of #TampaBay. Everyone is ok & reunited w/ family & friends thanks to them activating their EPIRB. Read more @ https://t.co/sINUsheQ9t #EPIRB #lightningstrikes #USCG pic.twitter.com/08SCd6WKoq — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 26, 2022

"The Coast Guard rescued seven people, Saturday, after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 miles offshore of Clearwater, Florida," USCG said in their statement.

USCG rescues 7 people after lightning struck their boat

In their press release, USCG stateed that a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the five women and two men without medical concerns and returned them to the air station where their family greeted them.

"Coast Guard District Seven command center received an EPIRB alert and was able to contact the owner's wife who said her husband and others were part of a fishing tournament," a statement from USCG press release read. According to the press release, Coast Guard pilot, Lt. David McKinley said, "Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters." He further added, "Fortunately, the boaters, in this case, were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

Furthermore, as per the USCG press release, the boat owner is coordinating with commercial salvage to recover the disabled vessel.