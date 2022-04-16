US: Cockroach Dragging Cigarette In New York Leaves Internet In Splits; Watch

The internet often brings to highlight stories and incidents that can win people's hearts. Recently, a video of a cigarette-smoking cockroach is going viral on social media and giving the 'Pizza Rat' a run for its money as the boldest vermin in New York City. The viral video, posted on Instagram, is as enterntaining as it is amusing.

In the now-viral clip, a cockroach was seen dragging a cigarette end as it scurries away from the person filming it. However, the person kept on filming the insect while it stopped near the wall. The video has garnered about 512K views. "Roach just trying to have a smoke in peace", read the caption on the post. It also accumulated around 23K likes accompanied by comments.

Take a look at the video:

However, as per the New York Post, this was not the first cockroach to smoke. In 2019, a palmetto bug was filmed carrying a cigarette across a sewer grate. Whatever the case, both of these “roach smokers” deserve attention alongside the Pizza Rat.

For unversed, this fast food-loving rodent went viral in 2015 after it was filmed dragging a crusty slice down the subway steps in an iconic NYC scene. Pizza Rat achieved such mythical status that the Yankees’ minor league team temporarily changed its name to the Staten Island Pizza Rats in 2018.

Netizens' react to viral video

The video has accumulated mixed reactions from users on Instagram. These little crawly creatures are winning all over the Internet. One user commented, "How dare he! He’s not 25 feet from the entrance (sic)". A second user wrote, "NY roaches are not leading the healthy lifestyles, it’s the stress (sic)". A third user commented, "It’s one of the roaches from Men in Black (sic)".

(Image: @whatisnewyork/Instagram)