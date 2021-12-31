US: Colorado Announces Emergency Owing To Rapid Spread Of Wildfire; Thousands Evacuated

After fire broke out in the US state of Colorado, thousands of residents were forced to evacuate, prompting the authorities to announce the state of emergency in the state. Governor Jared Polis proclaimed a state of emergency due to grass fires caused by high winds across the Front Range. He also announced that thousands of people evacuated from the fires in Boulder County and that fast winds are rapidly spreading the flames, and all planes have been grounded.

As per the reports of The Hill, two Colorado cities were told to evacuate as a result of rapidly expanding wildfires caused by high winds that destroyed hundreds of homes. Louisville and Superior were both ordered to evacuate by the local emergency management office. The declaration of emergency allows the state to access disaster emergency funds and provide state resources, such as the use of the Colorado National Guard, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center, to assist with the emergency response efforts in Boulder.

Three evacuation centres are open

Authorities have started emergency operations to respond to various wildfires. The Boulder Emergency Operations Center announced that the city of Louisville, which is home to around 19,000 people, has been ordered to evacuate, and three evacuation centres are open to individuals impacted by the flames, according to Xinhua.

Residents were evacuated rather calmly and orderly, although the winding lanes of suburban areas quickly became jammed as many attempted to flee. Wind gusts encouraged the fire to jump and spread, causing small fires to appear in unexpected locations, on the grass in a or in a dumpster in the centre of a parking lot, according to AP. A section of US Highway 36 near the scene was also closed.

Six people were hurt in the fires

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital spokesperson Kelli Christensen stated that six people were hurt in the fires and were being treated there. Scientists believe that climate change is making weather more intense and wildfires more frequent and catastrophic. 90% of Boulder County is facing severe or exceptional drought, with no significant rainfall since mid-summer.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP