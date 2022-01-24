US, Colorado State & Gold Mining Firm Reach Proposed Agreement In 2015 Mine Spill

The state of Colorado, the federal government, as well as a gold mining company, have recently reached an agreement to settle a long-running quarrel over who would take the responsibility for ongoing cleanup at a Superfund site which was set up following a massive spill of hazardous mine waste in the year 2015, heavily polluting the rivers in three states and the Navajo Nation with a sickly yellow sheen, AP reported.

According to a release from the US Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Interior (DOI), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), along with the Colorado state have declared a resolution with Sunnyside Gold Corporation as well as its Canada-bases parent firm Kinross Gold Corporation, attempting to resolve federal and state liability linked to the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site near Silverton, Colorado, including the Gold King Mine and several other abandoned mines.

Monies allotted to clean the mine spill

As per the EPA and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp., the proposed agreement would allocate $90 million toward cleaning the mine spill. After a 30-day public comment period, a federal court must approve the deal. Underneath the agreement, both the Sunnyside Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold Corp., together would compensate the United States and the State of Colorado a total of $45 million for future cleaning. Meanwhile, the federal government would also have to pay $45 million to the ongoing cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site.

Furthermore, the funds will be utilised for water and soil tests as well as the construction of extra waste storage facilities. In a statement released Friday, the EPA stated that it had spent over $75 million on cleanup efforts and expects to undertake extensive work at the site in the future years, AP reported.

In addition to this, previously, a total of 3 million gallons of wastewater gushed out, containing roughly 540 US tons of metals, principally iron and aluminium. Contaminating the rivers in Colorado, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation, and Utah. Farmers had ceased collecting water from rivers when downstream water companies turned off intake valves. Lawsuits were filed against the EPA as a result of the leak, prompting the agency to establish the Bonita Peak Superfund area.