US Commander Says Military Didn't Know If The Missile Used On Spy Balloon Would Work

The United States Air Force fired a missile from an F-22 fighter at a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, causing it to crash. The US military was not sure if the missile would work for this mission, as per a report from Buisness Insider. The F-22 was flying at an altitude of 17,700 metres and used an AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile to take down the balloon, which was located between 60,000 and 65,000 feet. According to General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defence Command and the US Northern Command, US military was uncertain because the Air Force has never tested the AIM-9 against a balloon at such a high altitude.

“I’m not aware of any engagements against the high-altitude balloon such as this. We did not have the weapons data,” General Glen VanHerck said. In a follow-up question, General VanHerck was asked why the United States chose to use the AIM-9 short-range missile instead of the more advanced AIM-120 medium-range missile. He explained that the AIM-120 has a much longer range and a larger warhead, making it less safe. The AIM-9 was seen as more effective, which turned out to be true.

What is the AIM-9x sidewinder?

The AIM-9X Sidewinder is a short-range air-to-air missile developed by the United States for use by the U.S. military and allied forces. It is a part of the AIM-9 Sidewinder family of missiles, which have been in service for over six decades. The AIM-9X is an upgraded version of the previous AIM-9 missile, featuring advanced capabilities and improvements over previous models. Some of the key features of the AIM-9X include:

Beyond-visual-range capability: The AIM-9X has the ability to engage targets beyond the pilot's line of sight, increasing its effectiveness in combat.

Increased agility: The AIM-9X has improved aerodynamic design and control surfaces, making it more maneuverable and able to track fast-moving targets.

Dual-mode guidance: The missile uses both passive infrared (IR) and active radar guidance, providing a high level of accuracy and reliability in all weather conditions.

Improved lethality: The AIM-9X has a more powerful warhead, increased fragmentation and improved ignition systems, making it more effective against modern air defense systems.

Compatibility with modern aircraft: The AIM-9X has been designed to integrate with modern military aircraft, such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the F-22 Raptor.

The Chinese balloon was shot down by the latest version of the AIM-9 missile, the AIM-9X, which has smaller fins compared to previous models. This marks the first time the AIM-9 has taken down a high-altitude balloon and the first air-to-air kill by the fifth-generation, stealth F-22 Raptor with the call sign "Frank" in honour of a famous aviator who shot down many German military balloons in World War I. The debris from the balloon landed in waters approximately 46 feet deep off the coast of South Carolina. The US military has started the process of collecting the debris, which covers an area about the size of 15 football fields. The US Navy recently released photos of the recovery operation.