US Commander Warns China Could Invade Taiwan 'within The Next Six Years'

China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing accelerates its regional advancements and moves to overpower the military power of the United States in Asia, warned a top US commander. China has always considered Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has repeatedly warned of using force against the ‘elements’ that demand Tapei’s independence. However, Taiwan officially recognises itself as the Republic of China (ROC) even though Beijing has said Taiwan’sindependence means war’. The Democratic and self-ruled island lived under the constant threat of invasion by China.

The US’ top military officer in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson told the United States Senate Committee on Tuesday that he ‘worries’ China is currently accelerating its ambitions to overpower the US American military by 2050. He said that the threat of China’s invasion of Taiwan will ‘manifest’ during the coming decade or ‘six years’.

“I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050,” said Washington’s top military officer in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson. READ | COVID-19: China launches digital vaccination certificate for cross-border travel

‘Unfaourable’ situation in the US

Davidson also cautioned against the expansion of China’s military assets in the region that according to the top US admiral creates an “unfavourable” situation for the United States and reduces the level of deterrence. He said, “We are accumulating risk that may embolden China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces may be able to deliver an effective response.”

“I cannot for the life of me understand some of the capabilities that they’re putting in the field, unless ... it is an aggressive posture,” he added.

Taiwan had initially split from mainland China at the end of a civil war in 1959. Even though the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never governed Taiwan, CCP considers the island as its part and has claimed to retake by force if necessary. China has also made territorial expansions in the resource-rich South China Sea and even threatens the American island of Guam, stressed Davidson. He warned, “Guam is a target today” while also recalling that the Chinese military had released a video simulating an attack on an island base strongly resembling Diego Garcia and Guam.