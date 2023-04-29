US Commerce Secretary Hiring New People To Protect Data As Fear Of TikTok Lingers On

In response to mounting concerns over foreign companies' handling of Americans' data, the Biden administration has unveiled plans to bolster US national security. During a recent US Senate hearing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced that her department is taking steps "to secure our communications and technology networks." Specifically, the department is in the process of hiring a team that will be responsible for monitoring, investigating, and enforcing compliance with regulations related to data privacy and security.

According to a report from South China Morning Post, following her remarks at the US Senate hearing, Raimondo revealed that the department is actively recruiting a team of professionals to assess potential security risks posed by foreign companies operating in the US. "We are hiring dozens of people," Raimondo stated, emphasising the department's commitment to safeguarding American networks and data from potential threats.

TikTok is driving data-security concerns?

One such company that has raised concerns is the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. The app's popularity has prompted Congressional lawmakers to consider expanding their powers to regulate or potentially ban it altogether. In a closed session on Wednesday, Biden administration agencies briefed a group of senators on the topic of foreign adversaries exploiting American data through social media platforms, data brokers, and other companies.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran confirmed the session, noting that Commerce Secretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez was among those who spoke about information and communications technology supply chain threats.

According to aides cited in the report, around 20 senators participated in the briefing organised by the Commerce Committee. The briefing comes amid growing concerns about foreign companies' potential national security risks, prompting a bipartisan effort to address the issue. Last month, Senators Mark Warner and John Thune, along with 24 other senators, introduced the Restrict Act, which would provide the Commerce Department with new authority to review and potentially block transactions involving foreign entities that pose a national security risk.